Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$2.12. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 38,152 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.68.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Highway project located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 526 single and 210 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 17,326.4 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

