Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

MNRO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

