Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches One Day Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00288007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

