Morgan Stanley Acquires 763,718 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,498,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $91,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,402,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

