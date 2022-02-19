Morgan Stanley Buys 28,726 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $86,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $418.42 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.85 and its 200 day moving average is $551.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

