Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $85,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.86. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

