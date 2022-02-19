Morgan Stanley Purchases 453,413 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,209,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,413 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $83,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.50 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.