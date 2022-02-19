Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $92,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 304.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 309,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.