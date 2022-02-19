Morgan Stanley Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $172.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,758,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.