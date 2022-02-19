Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.69 ($128.05).

Vinci stock opened at €100.98 ($114.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.07. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

