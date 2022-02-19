Morgan Stanley Trims Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Target Price to $20.00

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,233,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,061,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

