Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $97,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $23,783,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 368,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

