Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

