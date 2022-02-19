MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,929. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $921.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

