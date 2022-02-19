Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Up 0.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 323,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 67,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

