MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €210.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €211.31 ($240.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of 94.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €186.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

