MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Releases Earnings Results

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

