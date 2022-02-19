MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

