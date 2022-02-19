Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 550,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mueller Industries by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Mueller Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 717,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

