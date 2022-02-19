MXC (MXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.02 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. MXC has a total market cap of $238.67 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.97 or 0.00275626 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005655 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.71 or 0.01254966 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.