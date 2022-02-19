NantHealth (NH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NantHealth to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NH stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

