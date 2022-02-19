National Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,359 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.