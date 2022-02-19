National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.