National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $60,871,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,274,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,035 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

