National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.