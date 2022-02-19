National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,617 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

