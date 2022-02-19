National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,241 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

