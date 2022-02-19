National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,233 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

