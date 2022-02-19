National Bank Financial Comments on Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

