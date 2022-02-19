National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $68.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.09 million and the lowest is $67.60 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $297.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $298.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $303.23 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $333.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 143,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

