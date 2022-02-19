National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 102.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National HealthCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.