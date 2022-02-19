Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GASNY. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($28.07) to €26.40 ($30.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GASNY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

