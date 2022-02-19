Needham & Company LLC Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $72.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.