Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 2,363 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,587,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

