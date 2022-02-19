Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott Sells 4,852 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NKTR stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

