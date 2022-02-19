Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives $98.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEMTF. Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF remained flat at $$119.29 during trading hours on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.