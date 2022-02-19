Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NTOIY stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

