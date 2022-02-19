NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

