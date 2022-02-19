Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,126 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

