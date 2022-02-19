Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

