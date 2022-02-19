Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $67.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

