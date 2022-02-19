Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

