Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

