Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,510 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
PCRX opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.