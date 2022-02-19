New BitShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $619,557.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and $619,557.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.85 or 0.06801881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.89 or 0.99797207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051168 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

