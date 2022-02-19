Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 3,487,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.