NEXT’s (NXT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 9,600 ($129.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.52) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.52) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.83).

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,850 ($92.69) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 6,850 ($92.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($114.80). The company has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,611.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,875.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,589.99). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($104.94) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($135,266.51).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

