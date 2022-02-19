NFT Alley 1-Day Volume Tops $29,126.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $21,952.98 and $29,126.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.63 or 0.06865498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.99 or 0.99847664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

