NFTX Hashmasks Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $371.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for about $2,038.19 or 0.05062703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $397,976.63 and approximately $371.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 195 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

