Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLSN opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

