nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $672.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock valued at $609,337. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

